CHICAGO — Anyone wondering if a recent rock they collected could be something more can get it identified by scientists Saturday at the Field Museum.

Scientists will work to identify any clean and dry animal bones, fossils, rocks, meteorites, seashells and photographs of mammals, birds, reptiles, fish and insects.

The event returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. in the Field Museum’s main hall.

Saturday is also a free admission day for Illinois residents.

Even if you do not have an item to bring in, the museum’s scientists will have specimens on display to see and touch.