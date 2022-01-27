Field Museum virtual tour helping hospitalized kids view attractions from afar

CHICAGO — The Field Museum is partnering with non-profit WeGo to bring some of its favorite exhibits to kids who cannot attend in person.

A new way to walk amongst the dinosaurs is underway at the Field Museum, and it involves a case of fossils from afar. Alex Milota, 14, has been a resident of Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland for about a month.

“We’ve been working with a non-profit called the WeGo Foundation based out on the east coast,” said Rudy Albsmeyer, senior manager of public learning experiences at the Field Museum.

Albsmeyer said the non-profit recognized how isolating it can be for kids to be stuck in the hospital and teamed up with the museum to take them on a virtual trip back in time through the power of technology.

On Thursday, Alex was front and center at the virtual outing, following tour guide Jeff Schroeder through the Dinosaur Hall. And what visit to the Field Museum would be complete without a glimpse of the main attraction, a T-Rex named ‘Sue?’

“This was an old t-rex that probably went through a lot in life,” Schroeder said.

Just like the kids who are taking part in the unique program.

“It was cool. It was a nice mixture to the day,” Milota said.

Alex and his mom say they both loved the experience, expressing that they hope to one day venture to Chicago to see the attractions in person.