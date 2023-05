CHICAGO — The Field Museum is bringing in a new dinosaur attraction.

The Field Museum is welcoming a new fossil friend: the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus. (Photo/Field Museum)

At 46 feet long, the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus is four feet longer than the iconic sue.

The semi-aquatic predator lived some 95 million years ago.

The Spinosaurus exhibit is a cast created from fossils found in the Sahara Desert of Northern Africa.

It will be suspended from the ceiling to greet visitors below.

The exhibit opens Saturday, June 3.