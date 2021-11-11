Field Museum offering free admission to CPS families Friday

CHICAGO — The Field Museum is offering free admission to Chicago Public School students on Friday.

Friday is designated as a day off to help CPS parents get their kids vaccinated. The district is calling the initiative ‘Vaccination Awareness Day,’ which aims to ensure all eligible students have the opportunity to receive the vaccine as quickly as possible, a letter addressed to parents and families read.

The Field Museum is encouraging families to take advantage of the city’s vaccine sites and then spend the rest of the day at the museum.

Students and their families will get in for free with proof of city residency. More information is available on the museum website.

The move comes on the heels of the CDC’s approval of the Pfizer dose for children ages 5-11.