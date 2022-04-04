OAK PARK, Ill. — Fenwick High School in Oak Park has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Monday morning.

According to an email alert sent to families, the school was contacted by Oak Park Police about a bomb threat to the school.

All students, faculty and staff are safe and away from the building, according to the alert.

The alert reads, in part: “Fenwick has implemented its crisis protocols and the building has been evacuated until a thorough investigation can occur.”

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.