CHICAGO — Those who were affected by floods in the Chicago area in late June and early July will have the chance to get some help from FEMA starting Tuesday.

They agency has opened four disaster recovery centers for those who were negatively impacted by heavy storms from June 29-July 2 in Cook County.

Per FEMA, specialists from their organization along with the U.S. Small Business Administration will help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, how to prepare their property to be more “disaster resistant,” while also answering other questions in person.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Assistance will be offered in a few spoken languages along with American sign language, with translated materials being available at each location.

Here are the locations of the FEMA disaster recovery centers opening on Tuesday.

Washington Square Mall

4851 West North Avenue – Chicago, IL 60639​​

Hours: Monday – Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Morton College

3801 South Central Avenue – Cicero, IL 60804

Hours: Monday – Saturday – 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Closed Sundays

Columbus Park Fieldhouse

500 South Central Avenue – Chicago, IL 60644

Hours: Monday-Friday – 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Closed Sundays

Labor Day – 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Berwyn Grove Avenue Parking Garage

3310 Grove Avenue – Berwyn, IL 60402

Hours: Monday – Sunday – 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

If you can’t make it to one of these centers, you can apply for FEMA assistance in three different ways before the October 16 deadline.

Calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362

Applying online here.

Download FEMA’s app