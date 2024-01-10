CHICAGO — A Chicago man is charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, following a police-involved shooting Monday in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood.

In addition to attempted murder in the first degree, Chicago police say 33-year-old Deshawn Lucas is also charged with aggravated battery, burglary, and unlawful use of a weapon following the events outside the Prada store in the 100 block of East Walton Street on Jan. 8.

Around 4 a.m., officers responding to a burglary report encountered an armed offender, later identified as Lucas.

According to police, Lucas attempted to flee the scene. As a result, officers tried to de-escalate the situation by telling Lucas to drop his weapon.

When Lucas did not comply, an exchange of gunfire ensued, police said, resulting in one officer being struck in the leg. Lucas was also shot.

The officer was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Snelling said the officer is a 55-year-old man with 17 years on the police force.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Lucas was due in court on Wednesday. Chicago police provided no booking photo.