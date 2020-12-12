Feel Good Friday: ‘Tats for Toys’ helps kids during holidays

Charity and tattoos don’t usually go hand in hand, but they will this weekend when a whole lot of people are lining up to get inked to bring Christmas to kids in need. Tats for Toys kicks off this Saturday at Good Family Tattoo in Antioch. The owners came up with the crazy idea a few years back after hearing about local kids going without gifts on Christmas Morning.

Last year, hundreds of people showed up with a new gift in hand to spin the wheel for big discounts for their next tattoo. In all, Tats for Toys took in nearly 20-thousand dollars worth of new toys that were handed over to Antioch Traveling Closet so they could be distributed to area’s neediest families for the holidays. If you’re thinking about getting a little body art and want to help the cause, Tats for Toys is this Saturday at Good Family Tattoo from noon to 8 p.m.

Talking about the spirit of the season, Chicago Park District came up with a cool way for families to catch a glimpse of the big man this year. This week they transformed Soldier Field’s parking lots into a drive in experience to visit Santa’s garage. Families are greeted by Dancer the Reindeer who directs them through the drive thru winter wonderland escape before arriving at the coveted garage where Santa and this helper will be tuning up his sleigh. Families can grab a physically distanced picture with Santa before turning down South Pole lane to warm cup with hot chocolate and cookies and watch Rudolph the Red nosed Reindeer on two giant LED screens. Tickets are sold online between this week through December 23rd at santasgarageanddrivein.com.



This holiday season has been a particularly hard one for Katie and Michael Harvey whose young daughter has been going through chemo and radiation treatments for the last seven weeks. To lift her spirits, the Harveys came up with the idea to decorate her room and Lurie Hospital Pediatric Cancer Wing with something fun that kids loved. That one day morphed into dozens of new theme days every week, delighting not only their daughter, “Super Carsie’ but the entire staff and every family there with their children. From unicorn horns to super hero masks, the staff never know what theme the next day brings. What they do know is it has made going through cancer treatments just a little easier for a wing full of strong cancer warriors.

Finally, mark your calendar for this coming Thursday December 17th when some of the sweetest young voices from across the city will be putting on a Fireplace Holiday Concert. The Chicago Children’s Choir’s free virtual concert will be live-streamed on both CCC’s Facebook and YouTube Channels starting at 7pm. It’s a wonderful opportunity to hear your favorite holiday music sung by some of Chicago’s most talented kids.