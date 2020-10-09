Feel Good Friday: Chicago man runs 7 marathons in 7 days to support pediatric cancer research

CHICAGO – Chicagoan Peter Kryzwosz had spent months training for the Chicago Marathon.

When it was canceled, his biggest worry was the charities that normally benefit would now have to sustain without. That concern quickly morphed into an insane plan to run seven marathons in seven days.

A 183 mile feat, he hoped would be enough to raise $10,000 for pediatric cancer research and support. Through sheer grit and pounding the pavement, Kryzwosz ended up raising nearly $12,000.

Last month, we featured a 12-year-old who made history on one of Chicago’s baseball diamonds. As the first girl to play for the White Sox’s amateur elite baseball program. Amira Hondras surprised a lot of people when she showed up at the tryouts, including the coaches.

But after seeing her play, they didn’t waste anytime offering her a coveted spot on the team.

“When you are talking about a baseball player, she’s a girl and she’s also one of the best players on my team right now, said ACE coach Jerry Houston.

And talk about young people changing perceptions. Last month, Chicago mother Rachel Rischall launched “Kids For Justice.” It’s a national campaign to give kids a voice in the world of ever-changing politics.

Already, hundreds of young people have submitted letters to their representatives, using their own words to advocate for the next generation.

“We have seen dozens of letters and photos coming in from all over, California to New York, so we feel like we might be on a powerful moment. This is their future on the line and we feel they should have a say in the outcome,” said Rischall.

You can find letter templates, senators’ email addresses and social media links at kidsforjusticenow.com.

And finally, a follow up to one of my personal favorite stories we covered exactly a year ago. When an entire neighborhood came out to surprise their beloved school crossing guard, Alec Childress on his 80th birthday. Tomorrow, Alex will be 81 years old. His friends’ favorite guy has no plans to stop spreading daily peace signs, love and smiles on his corner of the world.