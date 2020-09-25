Feel Good Friday: 12-year-old girl makes it on White Sox’s elite youth baseball team

CHICAGO — A game changing call for 12-year-old Amira Hondras, who recently found out she was about to be the first girl ever on Chicago White Sox’s amateur city elite baseball team. The A.C.E. league was created to provide opportunities for under resourced Chicago communities and increase participation in the sport for inner city kids.

It has translated into hundreds of college baseball scholarships for talented players who otherwise wouldn’t be in the game. Amira was the only girl at this year’s team tryout and according to ace’s program director, one of the best athletes at the tryout.

Next week, I’m taking you out on the baseball field as we follow Amira’s making some history behind the plate. You do not want to miss this one, this kid is inspiring girls all over the city and killing it on the diamond.

And how about this group of black cowboys who rounded up their close knit crew this week to promote a peaceful approach to the city’s racial injustice issues. At the helm, a guy known as Murdock, the founder of the South Side ‘Broken Arrow’ riding club. They wanted to distinguish themselves from the self-proclaimed, ”Dreadhead Cowboy’, the solo rider who took his horse on a 7 mile gallop down the Dan Ryan.

The group believes peace is the ‘cowboy way’ and wants to encourage other city kids to discover the joy and solitude found in the saddle.

September is National Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month and no one is working harder to get the message out than Chicagoan Maisha Wynn. The successful entrepreneur and lifestyle consultant, known for promoting healthy living had her world crash down after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm. Since then, she hasn’t looked back, on a mission to educate others of the signs and symptoms before it’s too late.

“One in fifty Americans are living with a brain aneurysm and they don’t even know it. That’s over 6 million Americans. One in eight pass away from an aneurysm,” said Wynn.

Maisha Wynn believes she survived for a purpose and that’s to save others. To learn more about Maisha Wynn’s mission, check out: www.livetowynn.com and the brain aneurysm foundation https://bafound.org.

Finally this Friday, a woman who has done plenty of living. We celebrate the 100th birthday of Alberta Gwin. Her granddaughter Laura Horwitz, from Glenview, got 100 strangers from across the country to mail Alberta a birthday card, knowing she would be isolated in her care facility due to the pandemic.

Along with that giant pile of birthday cards now on her lap, we also want to wish you a happy birthday Ms. Gwin!