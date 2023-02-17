CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to sentence disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly to 25 years in prison for his 2022 child pornography conviction.

“At the age of 56 years old, Kelly’s lack of remorse and failure to grasp the gravity of his criminal conduct against children demonstrates that he poses a serious danger to society,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed late Thursday.

Kelly was found guilty last September of three counts of child pornography and three counts of criminal enticement of a minor. Jurors, however, acquitted him and his two co-defendants of the charges that they rigged Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial, in which he was ultimately found not guilty.

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber next Thursday.

Shortly before Kelly was convicted in Chicago’s federal court last year, a federal judge in New York sentenced him to 30 years in prison for his conviction of sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors in Chicago argue that his two prison sentences should be served consecutively, effectively guaranteeing that Kelly would die in prison.

“A consecutive sentence is eminently reasonable given the egregiousness of Kelly’s conduct,” prosecutors wrote in their Thursday filing.

Last week, Kelly’s defense attorneys argued that he should face an 11-year sentence for his conviction last September, noting that he, too, was a childhood victim of sexually abusive behavior. That 11-year sentence, Kelly’s attorneys said, should be served concurrently with the 30-year sentence out of New York, which is the subject of an ongoing appeal effort.

Earlier this month, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced that her office would no longer prosecute the four criminal cases that it brought against Kelly in February 2019. That decision, Foxx said, was prompted by the decades in prison that Kelly already faces.