Feds: 3 men arrested after suburban kidnappings while posing as officers

CHICAGO – Three men have been indicted on federal kidnapping charges for allegedly abducting multiple victims at gunpoint while posting as police officers in the suburbs.

Authorities believe Sedgwick Williams, 43, of Chicago, Ivan Ayers, 33, of Chicago, and Tai Hon La, 31, of Beach Park carried out two kidnappings in Naperville and Westchester last year. Authorities believe they also allegedly attempted a third kidnapping in South Holland.

All three were charged with kidnapping conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentences of life in federal prison.

According to the indictment, the first kidnapping occurred on Oct. 17, 2019, in Naperville, when the defendants allegedly posed as law enforcement officers to abduct a man outside of an electronics store he owned. The defendants allegedly physically assaulted the victim, extorted his family and burglarized his business.

The defendants allegedly carried out a second kidnapping on Nov. 16, 2019, in Westchester. Again posing as law enforcement officers, authorities said the defendants abducted a man outside of his residence and forced him back inside his home, where they seized another victim and forced them both into the basement.

Two other victims later arrived at the residence and were also forced into the basement at gunpoint, the search warrant states. The defendants allegedly stole cash and jewelry before leaving the residence.

The defendants attempted a third kidnapping on Dec. 11, 2019, in South Holland, but were unsuccessful in gaining entry to the intended victim’s home.

In addition to the conspiracy count, the defendants are also charged with individual kidnapping and attempted kidnapping counts, as well as a count of illegal firearm and ammunition possession.