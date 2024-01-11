CHICAGO — After being sidelined for months, a Montini Catholic High School wrestler has been allowed to compete after a federal judge ruled against the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Thursday.

The parents of Montini Catholic wrester Harrison Konder received a victory in federal court Thursday afternoon, where a temporary restraining order was granted to the Konders against the IHSA.

The high school athletics governing body previously ruled the hearing-impaired senior ineligible to compete in wrestling this year after Konder transferred from Downers Grove North High School to Montini Catholic seeking a smaller school setting to improve his grades.

“Very excited, we’re really glad the judge saw the case in the light we wanted him to,” said Amanda Konder, Harrison’s mother.

During a review hearing Wednesday, the IHSA said there was no evidence indicating Konder’s family had requested additional accommodations from Downers Grove North, saying the school was not given the opportunity to provide him a smaller class size, improved audio devices or different placement in the classroom, but that didn’t sway a federal judge Thursday.

“The only purpose of the transfer rules is to prevent recruiting,” said the Konders’ attorney, Jacie Zolna. “They don’t want coaches poaching other schools for athletics, but that didn’t happen here. In fact, the IHSA attorney admitted on the record that’s not the case here.”

WGN News reached out to the IHSA for comment, to which they provided the following statement:

“While we disagree with the ruling, the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) remains respectful of the decision made earlier today by the Honorable Jorge Alonso of the Northern District Court in granting a Temporary Restraining Order enjoining enforcement of the IHSA Board of Directors ruling. As a private membership organization, the IHSA staff and Board of Directors are tasked with upholding the by-laws voted into existence by IHSA member schools. We will continue to assess our legal options moving forward and will have no further comment while the litigation is ongoing.” Craig Anderson – IHSA Executive Director

Konder, who has not competed on the mat since July, was back in action Thursday night. As of the writing of this article, he won his first match via pinning his opponent from Lane Tech.

“I said ‘you’re in’ and his reply was ‘beep yeah!'” said Jason Konder, Harrison’s father.

Konder had an 84-11 career record with two top-five finishes at the state level heading into his senior year at Montini Catholic, a school one division lower than Downers Grove North where he stands to be an individual state title contender if he maintains his athletic eligibility.

Konder finished his junior year at Downers Grove North with a 41-6 record and a fifth place finish in the Class 3A 152-pound bracket at last season’s IHSA Individual State Tournament. A year prior as a 138-pound sophomore, Konder finished with a 43-5 record and placed fourth at the Class 3A state tournament.

The temporary restraining order will remain in effect as court proceedings continue. A status hearing is set is set for Jan. 25 in downtown Chicago.