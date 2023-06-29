CHICAGO — A federal appeals court is considering Illinois’ assault weapon ban after arguments took place days before the one-year mark since the mass shooting at Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

The law banning the sale of assault weapons and capping the purchase of magazines was enacted in January.

Thursday’s hearing was the first challenge of that ban to make it to a federal appellate court.

Dozens of people came together to show their support outside the courthouse for the ban they worked hard to pass.

They said they are sick and tired of living in fear.

“We’ve grown up in a society where gun violence is a daily occurrence and haunts us everywhere we go,” Rachel Jacobi, a Highland Park resident, said.

They’re calling on the court to stick with them and protect their right to live in a society free of gun violence.

“Our progress is under attack because the gun lobby values their agenda over people’s lives in our state,” Jacobi said.

State Rep. Bob Morgan, D-58, said the answer has to be choosing the lives of neighbors over the greed of the gun lobby.

“What’s at stake is having reasonable protection to prevent against weapons that are dangerous by way of how rapidly they can fire bullets,” Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said.

The courts consolidated several cases against the ban and heard oral arguments in each lawsuit, including the first that was filed by Naperville gunshop owner Robert Bevis.

“Ya know what? They’re successfully putting me out of business,” Bevis said.

The plaintiffs argue governments cannot ban weapons that are “in common use.”

There was a lot of talk about the estimated 24.4 million riffles in civilian hands.

But the judges raised concerns with this saying it’s not a popularity contest.

“There’s so many guns out there how can they say that the 15-17 mass shootings where these guns were used outweigh those millions of firearms that law-abiding people have that haven’t killed anybody,” Bevis said.

It’s not clear when the court will rule. It could take weeks, even months.

But the plaintiffs are prepared to fight.

“When you break it down to the actual facts that they have to rule on and you compare that to what the Supreme Court has said and what the second amendment says, it’s a very simple case and we’re very confident that we’ll ultimately prevail,” Hannah Hill, the executive director of the National Foundation for Gun Rights, said.

Illinois’ attorney general said he felt good about today’s arguments but was hesitant to speculate on how the court might rule.

People opposed to the ban said they’ll take it to the Supreme Court if they have to.