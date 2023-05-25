CHICAGO — The FBI has increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a fugitive suspected in the brutal 2012 murder of his new bride while driving home from their wedding reception in Chicago.

Arnoldo Jimenez – Image provided by the FBI

Arnoldo Jimenez stabbed 26-year-old Estrella Carrera to death in his black, four-door Maserati in the early hours of May 12, 2012.

Police say Estrella had been stabbed more than 18 times. She was later found in the bathtub of her condo in Burbank, still wearing the dress she wore to the reception.

The FBI hopes that a reward of $250,000, increased from $100,000, will lead to a breakthrough in Jimenez’s disappearance.

According to the FBI, Jimenez is believed to have fled to Mexico. He allegedly had ties to Durango, Mexico, specifically Santiago Papasquiaro. He may also frequent Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

He was added to the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted in May 2019.

The public can report tips, even anonymously, at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.