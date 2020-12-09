FBI search for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in connection to shooting on Metra platform

CHICAGO — The FBI and Metra police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who fired a rifle while standing on the Metra train platform at McCormick Place.

Surveillance video captures a person pulling a collapsible rifle from his backpack and firing one shot around 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the FBI.

(2/2) And here's a frontal view of the man who fired a rifle from a Metra platform at McCormick Place. No one was injured. If you know the identity of this person contact @FBIChicago or Metra police 312-322-2800. pic.twitter.com/emJvOkRHMx — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) December 9, 2020

No one was injured. The FBI says the subject should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows the identity of this person is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov anonymously, or Metra police at 312-322-2800.