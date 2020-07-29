FBI offering $25,000 reward for tips on mass shooting that killed teen, 3 others on 4th of July

CHICAGO — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the “identification and arrest” of suspects in the mass shooting that left 14-year-old Vernado Jones, Jr. and three other people dead on July 4.

The teen was among a group of people watching 4th of July fireworks in Englewood when four unidentified men opened fire on the crowd, wounding eight people and killing four, including Jones, Jr. Two other children were also wounded.

Dozens of people were shot and 17 killed, including Jones, Jr. and 7-year-old Natalie Wallace, over a violent Fourth of July weekend in Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700, or the Chicago Police Department at (312) 747-8380.