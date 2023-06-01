CHICAGO — Chicago police are in pursuit of a man who held stuffed animals during an armed robbery incident at a bank on the South Side earlier this year.

Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery of a PNC bank in the 8700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue on March 6.

Police said he entered the bank three times. The first time, he was clutching two stuffed animals, which what police believed to be a Winnie the Pooh plush and a Dalmation plush. The FBI has named him the “Stuffed Bear Bandit.”

Police reported that he entered the bank a second time without the stuffed animals and finally a third time when he violently robbed the bank.

The man threw decorative rocks at the teller window before threating the life of an employee, demanding money while displaying a firearm.

Police reports described the man between the ages of 40-50, 5’6”-5’8″ tall and a medium build.

He was seen wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.

FBI has set a reward of $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact FBI at (312) 421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.