FBI looking for woman after 4 banks robbed since August

CHICAGO – The FBI is seeking the public’s help to identify a serial bank robber who has been operating since last month.

The agency said the suspects is an African American woman, approximately 25-35 years old, who has worn a facemask during all the robberies.

She has worn a blue-hooded sweatshirt, a Bears hat and acid-washed jeans. During other robberies she wore a blue button-down dress shirt, blue jeans and a black wig.

The FBI said she implies a weapon but does not show it and requests money via a note.

She is accused of robbing the following banks.

Fifth-Third Bank, 5640 S. Harlem Ave. in Summit. Happened on Aug. 13 at approx. 4:42 p.m.

Peoples Bank, 6162 S. Archer Ave. in Chicago. Happened on Aug. 28 at approx. 12:56 p.m.

Royal Bank, 2740 W. 55th St. in Chicago. Happened on Sept. 11 at approx. 2:38 p.m.

Fifth-Third Bank, 5240 W. 63rd St. in Chicago. Happened on Sept. 17 at approx. 4.34 p.m.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at fbi.gov/tips.