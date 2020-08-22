FBI looking for two men after separate bank robberies Friday

CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for two men after separate banks were robbed Friday in Chicago and Melrose Park.

At around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a TCF Bank branch inside a Jewel-Osco, located in the 800 block of Melrose Park, on the report of a robbery.

Th FBI is looking for an African American man who was wearing a camo bucket hat, white mask and gloves. Authorities said he is approximately 5’9” with a larger build. A weapon was implied, but not presented.

At around 3:20 p.m., authorities responded to another bank robbery in the 2400 block of North Halsted in Lincoln Park.

The FBI said a white man, wearing a light-colored button up shirt and a dark-colored hair, robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch.

He is described as taller with an average build.

If you have any information, you can leave a tip at www.fbi.gov/chicagotips.