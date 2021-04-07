FBI looking for potential victims after truckers with Chicago ties arrested in kidnapping investigation

The FBI is asking for the public’s help with information regarding potential kidnapping victims following the arrest of two truckers.

Police arrested Brian Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida for battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment and tampering with a witness calling 911.

The FBI said Summerson is a truck driver with the primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago and Kansas City.

Last month, the FBI also arrested Pierre Washington, 35, of Chicago, in connection to the ongoing investigation. Washington is also a trucker, but his routes are unknown.

The FBI said Washington owns the trucking company God Got Me LLC.

Summerson and Washington are accused of kidnapping females and demanding ransom money for their release.

The FBI said the investigation has revealed photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.

If you have any information, you can send an email to truckervictims@fbi.gov.