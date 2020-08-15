FBI looking for man after Oak Lawn bank robbed Friday

OAK LAWN, Ill. – Authorities are looking for a man after a bank in Oak Lawn was robbed Friday.

The FBI said the man, wearing a bright construction vest, robbed TCF Bank, located in the 9400 block of South Pulaski Road, before fleeing on foot.

A weapon was implied but not displayed.

The suspect is described as an African American man, medium build, with a white mask, sunglasses, black t-shirt, light-colored hat and watch on the left wrist.

If you can information, you can submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.