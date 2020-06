CHICAGO – The FBI is looking for a man after a Chase Bank was robbed Saturday in Lakeview.

Just after Noon, police responded to the bank, located in the 3000 block of North Clark Street, on the report of a robbery.

Authorities said the African American man robbed the bank in a white shirt and light-colored jeans.

The FBI said a weapon was not used during the robbery.

If you have any information, you can make an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.