CHICAGO — The FBI is looking for a man likely residing in the area who allegedly assaulted a police officer during the Capitol riot.

The man is alleged to have used wasp spray in an attack on a federal officer and a police-style baton to smash Capitol Building windows.

The FBI has offered the following description of him.

White male, medium to heavier build.

January 6 th clothing: White and black gloves, black knit beanie (possibly with the word “Carhartt” across the front), reflective sunglasses, a brown or grey multi-toned gaiter, and a black hooded winter coat. On the left arm of the coat was a black square patch with a white star bearing a strong resemblance to a U.S. Army star logo.

Believed to be right-handed.

The public is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI to report tips on this individual’s identity. Callers should reference Photo 283. Tips may also be reported online at tips.fbi.gov, even anonymously.