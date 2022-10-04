CHICAGO — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for a man in his mid-30’s who has been accused of using social media to sexually extort minors.

According to the FBI’s Chicago Field Office, David Patrick Sheffield is accused of using social media to approach minors and solicit sexually explicit pictures in return for payment — and in one case — is alleged to have threatened to direct and livestream the violent murder of one minor and their family.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims of Sheffield’s activities. Contact with Sheffield may have occurred through the following social media accounts, usernames or aliases:

Usernames davew5944 (Snapchat) venamis19955 or venamis1995 (Instagram) dakota-white-74 dave-muenster-99



Aliases Dave or David White Damien White Damien Donahue Craiger Strout



Sheffield is described as being a 5’10” white male who weighs around 170 lbs. with gray hair, hazel eyes and a nautical star tattoo on his chest (digital rendering below). He is also said to have tattoos of cursive writing and a checkered emblem on his right forearm.

The FBI said he should also be considered armed and dangerous.

Digital rendering of the nautical star tattoo found on Sheffield’s chest.

If you or someone you know thinks they may have been victimized by Sheffield, the FBI urges you to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or 1-800-225-5324. All responses are voluntary and all identities of victims will be kept confidential. Victims may also be eligible for certain services, restitution and rights under federal and/or state law.

The FBI also says information regarding Sheffield’s location may be worth a reward. Information on Sheffield’s whereabouts can be delivered at the same phone number listed above.

Stay with WGN News as we will have an interview with an agent at the FBI’s Chicago Field Office on the latest with Sheffield at 5 p.m. today.