CHICAGO — The final day of Taylor Swift’s three-day stop in Chicago for her Eras tour is here, and some dads were just as excited as their daughters to see the pop star perform.

Keith Bullock, aka ‘Swiftie Dad.’

“The girls grew up listening to the music and so did we,” said Keith Bullock, flanked by his two daughters while wearing a ‘Swiftie Dad’ t-shirt outside of Soldier Field. “We’re here to celebrate that and Taylor Swift music often brings us together anytime a new album comes out.”

Steven Pasquantonio, another father among the T-Swiftie army at Soldier Field Sunday, was wearing a t-shirt custom-made by his daughters, and said they aren’t the only ones who enjoy Taylor Swift’s music.

Steven Pasquantonio, proud father, and Taylor Swift supporter.

“I enjoy it! I’ve been listening to her for years with them,” Pasquantonio said. “They’re teenagers now and they started listening ten years ago when they were just coming into the age of listening to music and it was great, I had a blast.”