Father’s Day prayer for health, peace, held on South Side

CHICAGO — Faith leaders from Chicago’s South Side united on Sunday for a special Father’s Day prayer for health and peace throughout the community.

Community members, church leaders and some Chicago police officers gathered at Tuley Park on 90th and King Drive for the outdoor vigil.

Leaders offered prayers for continued health during the pandemic and for peace from surging city violence.

“This zip code, especially, is definitely in need of a lot of prayer,” said Rev. Marcus Guerra. “This community, especially, is in need of a lot of good health and a lot of resources and investment for this community. That’s what we’re really asking for today.”

After the prayer, the group handed out bags with snacks, masks and information about reporting a crime to the police.