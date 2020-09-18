Father of 5-year-old AJ Freund due in court Friday; may plead guilty

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The father of 5-year-old AJ Freund is expected in court Friday morning, where he could plead guilty in his son’s death.

Andrew Freund Sr. is facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with the death of his son, who was found in a shallow grave in April 2019.

Freund’s mother, JoAnn Cunningham, was sentenced to 35 years in prison in July for her connection to Freund’s death.

Freund Sr. is facing a sentence of life imprisonment if the case goes to trial. He could accept a plea deal Friday.

Plea negotiations are scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.

If no plea deal is reached, the trial date will be set and would likely begin in December.