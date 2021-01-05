Father Michael Pfleger asked to step aside following child sex abuse allegation

CHICAGO – Prominent Chicago priest Father Michael Pfleger has been asked to step away from ministry following a decades-old child sexual abuse allegation, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Tuesday.

According to a letter sent from Cardinal Blase Cupich to the St. Sabina community, Father Pfleger has been accused of sexual abuse of a minor from more than 40 years ago.

Pfleger is well-known in Chicago as an anti-violence activist and has been the pastor of St. Sabina Catholic Church, located in Auburn-Gresham, since 1981.

Cupich said Father Pfleger has agreed to fully cooperate while the matter is being investigated.

Read the entire letter from Cardinal Cupich below.

This story will be updated after more information becomes available.