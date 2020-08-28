Father appears in court in death of 5-year-old AJ Freund

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — A father from Crystal Lake appeared in court Friday morning in the death of his 5-year-old son, AJ Freund.

AJ Freund Sr., 61, has plead not guilty in the murder of his son, but reportedly has been in negotiations for a plea deal since AJ’s mother admitted her role in his killing.

During a brief court appearance, a judge set another status hearing for Sept. 16, when attorneys anticipate a potential plea deal.

If no plea deal is reached, the trial date will be set and could possibly begin in December.

In July, JoAnn Cunningham was sentenced to 35 years in prison for beating the 5-year-old to death in April of 2019. The judge said she will have to serve 100% of her sentence. Afterward, she will need to serve an additional three years of mandatory supervised released.

The couple originally claimed their son fell in the shower and died. They finally led police to the 5-year-old’s body in a shallow grave. This was after police confronted Freund Sr. with cell phone video showing the child being beaten.

An autopsy revealed that the boy had been struck multiple times and died from blunt force trauma.