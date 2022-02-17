Father charged in Lansing toddler’s 2014 death found not guilty

LANSING, Ill. — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who died is speaking out after the child’s father was found not guilty of the death.

Jakarriah Patterson was found beaten to death inside a south suburban Lansing home in 2014. Her father, Jeremiah Thompson, was charged with her murder.

Lansing police said Thompson was angry the 2-year-old wasn’t potty-trained and she soiled herself. He had been previously investigated by DCFS and gave a videotaped confession admitting to abusing Jakarriah.

With the evidence, the police chief called the case a “slam dunk,” and he said prosecutors did a good job.

But after a trial this week, a jury found Thompson not guilty and he now walks free after nearly eight years in jail.

Jakarriah’s mother and the lead detective on the case were both stunned and emotional about the outcome.

“This is something I have to mourn about. My daughter, every day. I have to mourn about her, and you get to walk free and live your own life,” Karla Patterson said.

Jakarriah’s mother said she wished prosecutors had called her to testify in the case. The Cook County state’s attorney’s office released a statement saying, “As in all cases, we prosecuted this case to the fullest extent, and will continue to do so on behalf of all victims in Cook County.”