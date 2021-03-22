Father awaits accountability decision after son shot, killed by CPD in 2018

CHICAGO — A father is wondering what is holding up an accountability decision after his son was shot to death by Chicago police in 2018.

On June 6, 2018, 24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr. was shot and killed by an officer in Bronzeville.

On Monday his father, Maurice Granton Sr. is calling on Mayor Lightfoot to release COPA’s findings on whether it was a justifiable shooting.

“What are you hiding? It’s a conspiracy or coverup going on somewhere,” he said.

COPA finished its investigation last December. It then was forwarded to CPD Supt. David Brown, who had 60 days which has passed, to accept or reject COPA’s findings.

Police said officers were attempting to question Granton Jr. after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction and then he ran from police.

Bodycam video from one officer appears to show the chase underway, and Granton Jr. hopping a fence. The officer hurts his foot and stops his pursuit.

Video shown from a second officer pursuing from an opposite direction appears to show Granton Jr. beginning to scale a fence before the officer opens fire.

An autopsy later found he was shot in the back.

In the footage released by COPA a firearm can be seen on the ground in proximity from Granton Jr.’s body. The family has claimed it did not belong to him.

They have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the department.

“For the community, for the family, I want accountability from the city,” Granton Jr. said.

The city’s law department released the following statement regarding the case.

“The Law Department received this case in mid-February and the case is currently under review. There is a civil lawsuit pending. The City does not comment on pending litigation.”