Fate of Mercy Hospital expected to be decided Tuesday

CHICAGO — More challenges in health care as the fate of Mercy Hospital in Bronzeville is expected to be decided Tuesday.

More than three hours of testimony as the state review board hearing continues. A vast majority in the online meeting are speaking against the closure of Mercy Hospital.

Mercy is the oldest hospital in the city and serves predominately low income and minority patients.

Trinity Health in Michigan bought Mercy Hospital in 2012, and says it’s asking to close the hospital as soon as February because of lower patient loads — which has lead to running the hospital at a loss for the past five years.

It proposed opening an outpatient health clinic in place of a full service hospital.

Community members, and even a former governor weighing in on this closure, saying it would continue disinvestment on Chicago’s South Side.

“I think it’s preposterous that Trinity would seek to close this hospital in the middle of a pandemic, as many people have said. Particularly in light of the resources that Trinity has, we look at their balance sheet with more than 10 million in cash, this is corporate medicine at its worst. This is not what a not for profit corporation should be doing,” said Fmr. Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn.

Trinity says the nature of health care is changing and this proposed closure and move to preventive care is in line with that.