Fatal stabbing of Walgreens worker is latest flashpoint in race for Cook County State’s Attorney

CHICAGO — The shocking killing of a Walgreens employee last week is raising new questions in the race for Cook County State’s Attorney.

Sincere Williams, 18, is accused of stabbing Walgreens employee Olga Calderon to death inside of a Wicker Park store in a brutal attack last Sunday.

Williams had been arrested as a juvenile for allegedly burglarizing a suburban gun store, and then was taken off of electronic monitoring days before the Walgreens attack.

Republican challenger Pat O’Brien said Sunday the case shows incumbent state’s attorney Kim Foxx has misplaced priorities.

“So instead of having an ankle bracelet on him which could tell all of us in the community – potentially could have saved Ms. Calderon’s life – he went out of that courtroom without the bracelet, without any objection from the state’s attorney’s office,” O’Brien said. “What she needs to explain is why the state’s attorney remains silent about why he was released from monitoring.”

Foxx’s campaign did not immediately respond to WGN’s request for comment, but last month she faced questions amid criticism that her office has been too lenient with accused criminals.

She argued that judges, not prosecutors, make decisions on bond and monitoring.

“Our assistants have been told to look at the facts, the evidence, the background of the case, the nature of the charge, the judge ultimately will make a decision on what they will assign to someone as bail, it might be i-bond, or electronic monitoring,” Foxx said then.

Williams faces first-degree murder charges, and O’Brien said the situation shows that prosecutors must push for tougher measures.

“Her policies favor criminals over victims and she has to be replaced,” O’Brien said.