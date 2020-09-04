Fatal motorcycle crash and shooting investigation snarls traffic on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — A fatal motorcycle crash and a shooting investigation have shut down parts of the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday morning.

In one incident, state police say shots were fired from a vehicle near 63rd Street. Two men were inside another vehicle when the bullets came through the window.

One man was transported to Trinity Hospital, then to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police have not provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Southbound Dan Ryan is closed from 63rd-67th due to shooting investigation

In a separate incident, one woman has died and a man seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on the Dan Ryan.

Southbound Dan Ryan express traffic is being diverted into the local lanes 46th-49th. The CTA has suspended Red Line service 35th-63rd for the investigation.

Busy morning on the roads. Here's what we're watching:



-SB Dan Ryan Express Lanes CLOSED 46th-49th due to fatal motorcycle crash; CTA Red Line suspended 35th to 63rd



-SB Dan Ryan also now CLOSED 63rd-67th due to shooting investigation pic.twitter.com/TDL3kO2MKz — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) September 4, 2020