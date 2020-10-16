Woman killed, 8-year-old boy seriously injured in crash on Eisenhower Expressway; IB lanes shut down near Harlem

CHICAGO — A woman was killed and an 8-year-old boy was critically injured in a rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the inbound Eisenhower near Des Plaines Ave.

Illinois State Police said the female driver was pronounced dead. The boy was transported to Loyola Hospital in serious condition.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

All eastbound lanes are shut down approaching Harlem to East Avenue due to a fatal crash investigation. Major delays are reported in and approaching the crash scene.

Fatal crash investigation underway EB I-290 near Harlem. All lanes diverted off at 1st Ave.



DETAILS: pic.twitter.com/v48b8BTk4x — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) October 16, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for details.