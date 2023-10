CHICAGO — All outbound lanes of Interstate 55 are closed after a fatal accident at Central Avenue.

The accident happened on I-55 between Harlem Avenue and Central Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday.

According to Illinois State Police, one fatality has been confirmed. All lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted at Central Avenue.

Outbound lanes have been closed for several hours for an investigation. It is uncertain when lanes will open.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.