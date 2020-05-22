Construction worker struck, killed on I-94 in Indiana

PORTER COUNTY, In. — A construction worker was struck and killed by a semi-truck overnight on Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana.

The fatal crash happened early Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Burns Harbor.

According to Indiana State Police, the construction worker was exiting his vehicle on the shoulder of eastbound I-94 near Burns Harbor, when a semi driver rear-ended his vehicle then crashed into the median and caught fire.

Indiana State Police shared photos from the crash scene:

The left two lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed at mile marker 23.2 just east of U.S. 20. All lanes were blocked, but two lanes of traffic are now moving in the right lane and shoulder, according to INDOT.

