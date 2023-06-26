CHICAGO — Train travel in and out of Chicago is speeding up.

Governor JB Pritzker was at Union Station on Monday to announce the start of a new high-speed rail service between Chicago and St. Louis.

Trains on the Lincoln Service Route will now travel up to 110 miles an hour — 20 miles an hour faster than before. It’s expected to shave 15 minutes off the travel time, making the commute less than five hours between the two cities.

“Illinois is the only state where all seven of the nation’s largest railroads operate. That’s a unique economic advantage recognized by employers across the globe, helping our state attract and maintain quality jobs,” Pritzker said. “By upgrading to higher-speed service on Illinois’ largest passenger rail line, we are solidifying our status as the transportation hub of North America. Investments like these do more than just connect cities – they allow our residents to access opportunities beyond their immediate neighborhoods, streamline regional collaborations, and open doors for new jobs and new businesses.”

Construction of the high-speed rail project took eight years and five more years of testing.

The upgrade cost nearly $2 billion.

The governor adds that plans are underway to implement a high-speed rail from Chicago to Rockford and the Quad Cities.