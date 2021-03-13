Far South Side residents living with rodents at subsidized complex meet with federal leaders

CHICAGO — Residents at a Far South Side subsidized housing complex said they are living with roaches, mice, mold, termites and smelly water and are desperate for help.

The residents of Concordia Place Apartments on South Martin Luther King Drive met with federal leaders Saturday, where many said they have been living in their cars due to the dreadful conditions of their apartments.

“We get sick at home, sinus infection, asthma attacks, everything,” resident Ashley Grace said.

Fellow resident Laurie Henry said mice and other rodents ran her out of her apartment.

“We shouldn’t live like this,” Henry said.

At today’s meeting organized by Rev. Jesse Jackson, residents spoke directly to representatives from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, demanding better living conditions.

The talks did not feel fruitful for the struggling residents.

“I’m sorry no disrespect, but HUD is not giving us help,” resident Laura Wilson said.

At Concordia, residents must not make over $42,000 a year, with rent differing to be 30 percent of each resident’s income. The building is privately owned despite being federally subsidized.

Residents said the complex feels like a run-down prison with a property manager who makes life even harder. Complaints have persisted for decades.

Today, more promises were made to the Concordia residents.

“We’re going to be on it. Trying to continue to fix things and make things better,” Daniel Burke of HUD said.

With new federal leadership, residents are hopeful they may actually see a change in the apartments this time.