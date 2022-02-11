Family wrapping arms around children after mother killed by ISP trooper in murder-suicide

CHICAGO — Family and friends are wrapping their arms around two children who are without parents following a tragic murder-suicide last month.

On Jan. 24, Amanda Calo, 31, was found shot to death inside a vehicle near East 110th and Avenue E on the Far South Side. She had recently separated from Illinois State Trooper Antonio Alvarez, 30, and the couple had two small children together — Eli, 4, and Mila, 1.

Mila and Eli

“She did everything for those kids, she loved them so much,” said brother Thomas Calo.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Calo’s death a murder-suicide at the hands of Alvarez.

Calo was a preschool teacher at Gallistel Elementary on the Far South Side and Chicago Teachers Union members have been mourning her death across the city.

On the day of her death, Thomas said his mother called him to rush home and that something horrible had happened.

“I was in shock I just couldn’t believe it,” Calo said. “I didn’t see signs when I spoke to him. I don’t know what happened at that moment, it happened quickly. I saw my sister that morning and the last words I told her, ‘I love you Mandy, you have a good day, I’ll see you later.’ I didn’t think that was going to be the last time I was going to see her.”

The devastating loss has been hitting the family hard. The one thing Calo said that has helped his nephew Eli is the song “Ghost” by Justin Bieber.

Calo and Eli

“My mom told me they sing it in school to try to help him,” Calo said. “When he sings it, he knows every lyric.”

Calo is hoping somehow Bieber will see the video of young Eli singing along and will connect with the family.

A GoFundMe for the children has raised nearly $140,000 at this time.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.