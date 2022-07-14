CHICAGO — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released body camera footage Thursday to the family of a 13-year-old boy shot by a CPD officer last May in Oak Park.

The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on May 18.

Officers were pursuing a vehicle connected to a previous carjacking and kidnapping in Oak Park, police said.

In a statement on the release only to the family, COPA hinted at changing laws for increased transparency. The video was released to the family through a Freedom of Information Act request by their attorney.

“While COPA is obligated to adhere to the Juvenile Court Act that prevents the public release of materials under the City’s Video Release Policy, we see this as an opportunity to begin the conversation regarding amendments to this law to allow for increased transparency.”

The boy’s attorney said he was released from the hospital Wednesday and sustained serious injuries — including damage to his spinal cord.

The attorney alleges the boy was shot in the back.

“Today’s video release by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in response to our FOIA request is a testament to Chief Kersten and 1st Deputy Eaddy’s commitment to transparency and integrity. While the videos are difficult to watch, members of our community can see with their own eyes the unjustified shooting of an unarmed 13 year old boy by a Chicago police officer. Our client was running away, shot in the back and is now fighting to be able to walk again.”

Two days later, the officer who shot the boy was relieved of his police powers.