Family suing Chicago Police Department after they say cops wrongfully raided their Back of the Yards home

CHICAGO — A family is suing the Chicago Police Department after they say officers wrongfully raided their home in February.

The lawsuit alleges CPD used excessive force and violence during the search warrant, and the woman said officers raided the wrong house in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Sharon Lyons said officers wrongfully raided the home while she was inside with her sons and 4-year-old granddaughter, Lillie. She said cops put a knee on her son’s back and pointed a gun at the little girl. She said she feels violated after the incident.

“They didn’t knock,” she said. “If they would have knocked on my door, I would have opened it and let them in, instead they bust my door open, had guns right within my face with flashlights telling me to get down.”

She said when the raid happened, she kept asking what was going on.

The search warrant complaint said police were looking for a person known as “Blondie” who was selling drugs from the apartment building. However, the attorney representing Lyons said police never verified that information received from a confidential informant.

“Their actions that day towards Sharon’s family were the complete product of another sloppy reckless search warrant investigation and execution, like the one that killed Breonna Taylor,” Al Hofeld Jr., the family’s attorney, said.

Lyons said she just wants justice.

“…and I just want them the police department to do a better job at training their officers when they enter people’s homes,” she said.

The Lyons family is one of several who have suffered a wrongful raid by CPD in recent years. They hope this lawsuit sheds light on these cases, and makes a difference.

“They got a lot of changes that they need to make, and fast,” Lyons said.

Hofeld said he has filed a total of nine wrongful raid lawsuits on behalf of families in the past two years, and he knows of several others.