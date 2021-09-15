Family sues Chicago Park District after 19-year-old drowns in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — The family of a teen who drowned last month while swimming in Lake Michigan has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Chicago Park District.

Since the 19-year-old Miguel Cisneros, the park district has installed a life ring, but it wasn’t done right away. His family is seeking monetary damages, but that’s not all they hope comes from this lawsuit.

Cisneros was set to be a sophomore at Columbia University in New York. He has a full ride and wanted to be a lawyer.

His family said he was a strong swimmer, but something happened on Aug. 22 when he jumped in the water from a pier in Rogers Park.

Witnesses said they saw the teen struggling, but there was no life ring to throw Cisneros.

For years, people in Rogers Park said they have been begging the park district to put up life rings. Someone even installed life rings, that the park district eventually took down because they were not authorized.

The park district has now put one up. Attorney for the teen’s family said they hope this lawsuit will be a catalyst for change all along the lakeshore.