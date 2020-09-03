Family speaks out after video surfaces in death of Chicago man in Rochester, NY

CHICAGO — Newly released body cam video is causing outrage in Rochester and across the country.

The officers use of a controversial mesh spit hood back in March, is now being investigated by the New York Attorney General.

But Thursday in Chicago, family members spoke out against the incident during a press conference via Zoom.

“Going off to college without my dad was one of the hardest journey’s I’ve ever been on. He didn’t get to see me go to prom. He didn’t see me graduate,” said Prude’s daughter, Tashyra.

The tragedy is prompting calls for the firing of the mayor, police chief and the officers involved in the incident. Community leaders gathered in Rochester, New York Thursday, demanding justice after the public release of the disturbing body cam video.

In March, Rochester police encountered 41-year-old Prude, from Chicago, naked and clearly suffering a psychiatric episode. Toxicology reports later showed that Prude had a low level of PCP in his blood stream.

In the video, you can hear the man spitting at police. The officers, working at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, covered Prude’s head with a mesh spit hood.

One officer pushed his face into the ground, another had a knee in his back and a third held his feet. Prude stopped breathing. He was removed from life support a week later.

This week, the Monroe County NY Medical Examiner released the assessment that the controversial death-in-custody was a homicide by complications of asphyxia.

The news sent protesters into the street, but Rochester’s mayor and police chief say the truth will come out.

“I know that there’s rhetoric out there, but this is not a coverup. Let me be clear when I say that, there is no coverup whatsoever,” said Rochester NY Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

But many in Rochester are not buying the explanation.

The officers involved in this incident are under investigation.