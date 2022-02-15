Family seeking answers after 15-year-old girl goes missing in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — The family of a missing teenager is planning to hand out flyers Tuesday to try and generate some leads in her disappearance.

Tairyah Sperman, 15, was last seen in the the 7100 block of North Paulina in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood. Police said she left her home on Feb. 9 and has had no contact with her family.

According to police, Tairyah is described as being 5-foot-one-inch tall, about 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She also has braces.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or Area North S.V.U. at 312-744-8266.