CHICAGO — The family of a woman killed during a police pursuit back in 2019 says there has been no justice, change, or closure since her death.

On Monday, a plea for the city to make changes and hold those responsible for the passing of Verna Gunn came from loved ones who described the mother, grandmother and longtime educator as a woman of faith.

“She was the epitome of a strong woman in this city,” son Derek Gunn said. “I’ve seen her attributes, through faith and love, make people better in this city.”

The 84-year-old was killed in May of 2019 when two police vehicles crashed during a pursuit. The car occupied by Gunn was also struck. Her family has since filed a civil lawsuit against the city but say they have not heard a response or seen any accountability for her death.

“Three years ago, Mr. Romanucci and I filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and the officers for their willful and wanton actions,” said Andrew Stroth of Action and Injury Law Group. “Three years later, the officers whose callous actions resulted in the death of Verna Gunn have not been disciplined or terminated. Three years later, the city has done nothing to try and resolve the pending civil case.”

Community leaders joined the Gunn family in a call for action.

“It pains us to have to be here today still with no closure to this situation,” said Bishop Pastor Dwight Gunn with Senior Pastor at Heritage

The family has asked to complete the process and review the Civilian Office for Police Accountability’s investigation into Gunn’s death. Loved ones also want the city to implement a motor vehicle safety program and a review of CPD’s 10-1 policy which they believe is a direct contributor to Gunn’s death.

Family members say only then will they be able to find closure in the passing of Verona Gunn.

“Even with her dedication to people in this city, the way the city considers her as nothing, to me, is disgraceful,” Derek Gunn said. “Her name was Verona Etrulia Gunn and we will not let you forget her.”