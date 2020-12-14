Family recovering after deadly Ingleside house fire that killed girls, 5 and 8

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A mother and teenage son injured in a deadly house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside are improving.

The fire started in a two-story house just before 11 p.m. Thursday on the 35000 block of Hunt Avenue.

The two girls, later identified as Lizzy and Autumn Evans, 8 and 5, were found dead on the second-floor after the fire was put out. The cause of the girls’ deaths is smoke inhalation, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Their teenage brother, Corey Evans, mother and two grandparents were hospitalized.

Their mother, Katie Evans, tried to jump from a second-floor window. According to the Daily Herald, Katie’s condition was upgraded to serious but stable conditions.

The grandparents remain in critical, but stable condition. Corey was released from the hospital Saturday.

Investigators continue to search for the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe page has raised over $178,000 to help the family.