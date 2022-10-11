CHICAGO — The search continues for a man who attacked and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who was on her way home from school last week.

Police said the girl was on her way home from school Thursday afternoon when a man came up from behind her, put his hand over her mouth and pulled her into a secluded area of an alley in the 6200 block of South Indiana, where he sexually abused her. The girl was able to break free and run off.

The community points out that this happened within the steps of a safe passage monitored by CPS and should be dealt with by the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago police confirmed that a person was taken into custody and questioned, but was released Monday — frustrating the girl’s family even more.

During a press conference Tuesday, the girl’s mother, Lissy Wakefield, plead with police to make an arrest in the incident.

“I just want y’all to keep him in there, please. She is 100 percent sure this is him,” said Wakefield.

The police released a sketch of the suspect.

He is described as a Black man, 45-60 years old, 5’11” with a thin build and graying hair. Police said he was wearing a black shirt, black jeans with a silver belt buckle and black work boots.

The family wants justice for the child who is already grieving the loss of her father in 2012.

There is a $4,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.