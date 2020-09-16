Family of Walgreens employee fatally stabbed says murder could have been prevented

CHICAGO — The family of a Walgreens employee who was killed while working says her death could have been prevented.

Police said Olga Maria Calderon, 32, was stocking shelves at the drugstore in Wicker Park 10 days ago, when she was attacked and fatally stabbed.

Sincere Williams, 18, was arrested and charged with her murder.

A judge had recently taken Williams off electronic monitoring after he was charged with breaking into a Melrose Park gun shop and stealing 14 hand guns.

Williams is also a suspect in two other robberies, including one at the same Walgreens.

Calderon’s fiance says multiple warning signs were ignored.

“We need to make sure the mistakes that happened before this event, never happen again. That this person, if he needs help — he gets it. That the state’s attorney does her job this time, and cares,” said Israel Alvarado, Calderon’s fiance.

State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office says the decision to take Williams off monitoring was up to a judge.

Calderon family attorneys say they want to know why Foxx’s office didn’t object. They also say the Walgreens store dropped its security service in March and didn’t rehire one, despite the recent robbery and other thefts at the location.